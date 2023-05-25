Bulkcarrier Xin Hai Tong 23 blokkeert Suezkanaal

In 2021 was het Suezkanaal dagen geblokkeerd door de Ever Given. De bergers en slepers van Boskalis moesten er aan te pas komen om de Ever Given vlot te trekken. De bulkcarrier zou motorproblemen hebben gehad. Het scheepvaartverkeer wordt weer snel hervat, zo stelt Leth.

M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 has grounded in the Suez Canal at KM 159/0400 hrs – leaving behind 4 vessels from the early convoy in addition to the ordinary group which was planned to enter Suez Canal at about 0600 hrs.

Suez Canal tugs are currently trying to re-float the vessel.

— Leth (@AgenciesLeth) May 25, 2023