Bulkcarrier Xin Hai Tong 23 blokkeert Suezkanaal

Weer is er een schip vastgelopen in het Suezkanaal. Dit keer gaat het om de relatief kleine bulkcarrier Xin Hai Tong 23. Dit schip is met 186 meter lengte fors korter dan de 400 meter van de Ever Given. Sleepboten als de Svitzer Suez 1 proberen de carrier los te krijgen.. Update 8.00 uur: Het schip zou weer los zijn.

Bulkcarrier Xin Hai Tong 23. Foto Vesselfinder

In 2021 was het Suezkanaal dagen geblokkeerd door de Ever Given. De bergers en slepers van Boskalis moesten er aan te pas komen om de Ever Given vlot te trekken. De bulkcarrier zou motorproblemen hebben gehad. Het scheepvaartverkeer wordt weer snel hervat, zo stelt Leth.

